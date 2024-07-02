Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Rugby ace Kevin Sinfield has sent a video message of support to a Burnley farmer and a group of his friends who are planning to tackle the challenge of a lifetime this weekend.

In the heart warming clip Kevin asks the public to support Neil Worswick, a third generation farmer at Tattersalls Farm in Hurstwood, who will hike up Helvellyn Striding Edge Mountain on Saturday in aid of the Motor Neurone Disease Association. The mission means a lot to Kevin as his best pal and fellow rugby player Rob Burrow recently died of the cruel disease that also robbed Neil’s dad Allan of his life at the age of 60.

Kevin, a former Leeds Rhinos star, won the hearts of the nation with his own incredible sporting challenges to raise money for Rob and his family who was diagnosed with MND in 2019.

Burnley farmer Neil Worswick (who is pictured third row from the back wearing a hat) with his fellow hikers after they conquered Snowdon in Wales in 2021 for the MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) Society. They plan to climb Helvellyn this weekend in aid of Motor Neurone Disease

2024 marks the 20th anniversary of Allan’s death and Neil and his fellow climbers, who are from all parts of the UK, will tackle England’s third highest mountain this Saturday two days after what would have been Allan’s 80th birthday. They have already raised the grand total of £10,000 through donations, a live music event at Neil’s farm and a charity auction was held at Gisburn Auction Mart at the weekend.

Held in memory of Allan, bidding for donated sheep saw over £1,700 raised for the charity. Manager of Gisburn Auction James Morrish said “We are delighted to play our small part in supporting this superb charity in memory of a man that gave huge support to Gisburn Auction and the wider farming community over the years.”

With Neil as one of the main driving forces behind the hiking group, it started out almost accidentally in 2020. While Leeds based hiker Zac Berrycloth’s late mum was battling dementia the group hiked Ben Nevis to raise £3,600 for the Alzheimer’s Society. In 2021 they conquered Snowdon in Wales, for the MSA (Multiple System Atrophy) Society in memory of the father in law of one of the hikers who had died from the disease. Seventeen people took part and they raised £2,800. Meeting in between the challenges for training sessions, drinks and meals, lifelong friendships have been formed.

In 2022 11 of the pals hiked the Yorkshire Three Peaks for MacMillan Cancer charity, raising over £2,600. Last year they decided to tackle England’s highest mountain, Scafell Pike, for the charity Leukaemia Care as two friends in group had lost good friends to the illness. Thirty people took part in the challenge and while preparing for it they received the sad news that the son of one of the group was battling the illness they were raising funds for. Neil said: “He was only 21 at the time, but this news brought home how real the battle against the illness is.”

Farmer Neil Worswick with his Border Collie Red at their home, Tattersalls Farm in Hurstwood, Burnley