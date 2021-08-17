These are the 8 dogs near you in Lancashire that are looking for a forever home

Eight dogs are currently available for rehoming across three RSPCA branches in Lancashire, including, Blackpool, Preston and Accrington.
All RSPCA animals are neutered, microchipped and vaccinated (where appropriate) before they are rehomed.
More information about the RSPCA's adoption process is available via the RSPCA's website.
These are the 8 dogs looking for a forever home in Blackpool, Preston and Accrington:
1. Bella
Mastiff crossbreed Bella was rescued after being ill-treated and is now ready to rehome. As she is a big boisterous girl the Longview Animal Centre are looking for an adult only home ideally with large breed experience. You can contact the centre in Poulton-le-Fylde via email at [email protected] or by calling 01253 703000.
Photo: RSPCA
2. Buddy
Buddy is a 3-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is looking for an active family that can take him out for long walks and play with him all day. Longview Animal Centre are looking for a pet-free home with older children. You can contact the centre in Poulton-le-Fylde via email at [email protected] or by calling 01253 703000.
Photo: RSPCA
3. Harley
Two-year-old collie-mix Harley has a sweet nature and is a little nervous around new people. Longview Animal Centre are looking for someone with the time to train him to his full potential as he is fairly young and has lots to learn. You can contact the centre in Poulton-le-Fylde via email at [email protected] or by calling 01253 703000.
Photo: RSPCA
4. Jack
4-year-old collie (Smooth coat) crossbreed Jack is looking for a home with someone who has experience in working with nervous dogs. However, this is only desirable and not essential as Altham Animal Centre will provide training or any potential owners. You can contact the centre in Accrington via email at [email protected] or by calling 01254 231118.
Photo: RSPCA