Among the animals in need of a loving family is one-year-old Labrador Cross Busta and four-year-old cat Cindy Lou Who, both of which were abandoned.
Take a look at the adorable bunch.
The team are also on the look out for fosterers who live within in an hour’s drive of the centre with their own transport. You can apply via email at [email protected].
1. RSPCA Preston animals in need of a loving home
Busta is a beautiful one-year-old Labrador cross who hasn’t had a great start to his life after bring left abandoned in a property. Since arriving at the centre, he has settled in and enjoys his food and loves other dogs.
He can be rehomed with children of any age that are dog savvy and also with another dog as he is very friendly and could live with a dog savvy cat. Although reserved, this assessment is ongoing and subject to change. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. RSPCA Preston animals in need of a loving home
Cindy Lou Who is a four-year-old domestic shorthair girl who is described as 'very sweet and timid'. After being abandoned, Cindy is on the shyer side, so is best suited to a home where she is the only cat, with no dogs and chidlren of secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. RSPCA Preston animals in need of a loving home
Moon is a beautiful four-year-old Pocket Bully who sadly came back to the RSPCA due to her previous adopters being unable to care for her any longer. She is described as 'a very affectionate and sweet little lady who simply loves spending time with her people'. Moon is looking for an adult only home where she is to be the only pet. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. RSPCA Preston animals in need of a loving home
Claus is a one-year-old black and white domestic short hair who is described as 'shy but affectionate'. After being abandoned, Claus is looking for a home where he is the only animal. He can live with cat savvy children of secondary school age. He is reserved but this is subject to change Photo: RSPCA Preston