With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Lola and Cleo.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Lola
Lola is a beautiful 11 month old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She loves to play, she especially loves chasing after tennis balls and soft toys, she has good discipline with toys and will let go when you ask her to. It is recommended she only goes in homes with children aged 10+ just to help her settle in and no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Clover
Meet Clover - a lovely but nervous 3-year-old Springer Spaniel. She loves any and all toys, whatever you have to offer her she will take and enjoy. She is extremely responsive and only wants to please. She is looking for an adult only home with no other pets whilst she settles and builds her confidence. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Major
Say hello to beautiful energetic 10-month-old spaniel Major. When he is out, he loves nothing more than running around a field and playing fetch with his favourite toy- a tennis ball. Major would benefit from an adult only home for now, and a home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Topsy
Topsy is a loveable one-year-old domestic short hair. She will gladly come over when called, meowing along the way. She isn't fazed by new people and will actively interact with anyone she can get attention from! Topsy is quite a chill girl and loves to be in her bed and accept fuss. She is looking for a home with no other cats, but could live with another dog, and children aged 7+ Photo: RSPCA Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.