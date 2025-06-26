4 . Topsy

Topsy is a loveable one-year-old domestic short hair. She will gladly come over when called, meowing along the way. She isn't fazed by new people and will actively interact with anyone she can get attention from! Topsy is quite a chill girl and loves to be in her bed and accept fuss. She is looking for a home with no other cats, but could live with another dog, and children aged 7+ Photo: RSPCA Preston