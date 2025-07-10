With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Tammy and Tank. .
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Tank
Tank is a two-year-old Great Dane cross aka big friendly giant. He is a super friendly boy and will happily greet anyone that comes his way. He is a real foodie and that works a treat with all his training - which by the way...he's smashing! He is looking for a home with with experience of large breeds and can live with children of secondary school age that are dog savvy and understand his size. He can live with a compatible dog, but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Tammy
Meet 3-year-old tabby domestic short hair Tammy. She spends most of her time in her hidey bed on her inside pod, she doesn’t venture far yet as she is still getting used to her surroundings. She loves having some head strokes and will be your friend in no time if you allow her to rake things at her pace and offer some much-appreciated gentle fuss. This lovely lady would suit a home where she is the only animal in the house and could live with children aged 14+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Clover
Meet Clover - a lovely but nervous 3-year-old Springer Spaniel. She loves any and all toys, whatever you have to offer her she will take and enjoy. She is extremely responsive and only wants to please. She is looking for an adult only home with no other pets whilst she settles and builds her confidence. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Cleo
Meet little Cleo, our 3-year-old, black and white domestic short hair. Cleo very much prefers her own space though whilst she is learning to come out of her shell more and see that the world isn't so scary. Due to her lack of confidence Cleo would be better suited to a home where she is the only pet in the household and with cat savvy children aged 16+, who will allow her to have her space and respect her boundaries. Photo: RSPCA Preston
