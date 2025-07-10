2 . Tammy

Meet 3-year-old tabby domestic short hair Tammy. She spends most of her time in her hidey bed on her inside pod, she doesn’t venture far yet as she is still getting used to her surroundings. She loves having some head strokes and will be your friend in no time if you allow her to rake things at her pace and offer some much-appreciated gentle fuss. This lovely lady would suit a home where she is the only animal in the house and could live with children aged 14+. Photo: RSPCA Preston