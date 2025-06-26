With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Major and Rocky.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Major
Say hello to beautiful energetic 10-month-old spaniel Major. When he is out, he loves nothing more than running around a field and playing fetch with his favourite toy- a tennis ball. Major would benefit from an adult only home for now, and a home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Topsy
Topsy is a loveable one-year-old domestic short hair. She will gladly come over when called, meowing along the way. She isn't fazed by new people and will actively interact with anyone she can get attention from! Topsy is quite a chill girl and loves to be in her bed and accept fuss. She is looking for a home with no other cats, but could live with another dog, and children aged 7+ Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Phoenix
Meet friendly and playful two-year-old spaniel Phoenix. She is inquisitive, although slightly nervous of everything around her, when she is out, she loves being in an open space, playing with her toys and having a good sniff and explore. She could live in a home with dog savvy children aged 14+, and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Pearl
This little angel is called Pearl and she's a one-year old white and tabby, domestic short hair. Her favourite things to do are sleeping/chilling, watch the world go by and having lots of strokes/fuss. She likes to be groomed, meet new people and doesn’t mind being picked up but not for long before she tries to get away. She isn’t a fan of other cats so would be better of being the only cat in the household. She needs a home with no other animals and could live with cat savvy children aged 6+. Photo: RSPCA Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.