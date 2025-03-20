2 . Tess

Meet energetic ne-year-old Howard who is a male wire-haired lurcher. He is looking for his forever family to take him on plenty of journeys and adventures. He loves zoomies but is more than happy enough to put the brakes on them if there is some treats involved! Due to his size and boisterousness when playing and running, it is best that he only goes to a home with children of a secondary school age and above. Photo: RSPCA Preston