4 . Buzz and Bandit

Meet adorable domestic short haired eight week old tabbies Buzz and Bandit! Usually Buzz follows Bandit and learns things from him, such as using cat flaps. He is still getting used to being handled, but does like cuddles for a short amount of time. Bandit is the cheekier and more adventurous kitten; he will be the first one to make a move into a new area and try new things. These brothers are looking for a home that can accommodate both of them. They can live with children of any age, and could live with another friendly cat who can tolerate their craziness! Photo: RSPCA Preston