4 . Bessie

Bessie is an 11-year-old Staffordshire Bull cross who is looking for her forever home. Due to being an older girl, she has unfortunately gone deaf, but this doesn’t for any reason stop her having that cheeky personality! She loves affection almost as much as she loves her food and if she isn’t getting the attention she wants may even give you the odd bark! As Bessie is quite a laid-back dog in a home environment, she could be rehomed with children aged primary school and above and no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston