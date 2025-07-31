With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Buster and Sunshine.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. RSPCA animals waiting to be adopted
Meet all the animals available for adoption this week at the RSPCA in Preston including Buster and Sunshine. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Buster
Buster is a clever 10-year-old male Staffordshire Bull Terrier who is young at heart and will still be able to keep up with you! This handsome man is a lovely affectionate boy who enjoys having human interaction. He very much enjoys being the centre of attention and will happily let you give him some fuss, he isn’t bothered about meeting new people as long as they give him some attention. He would be bested suited to a home with dog savvy children aged 6 and over, and for him to be the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Luna
Luna is a one-year-old energetic Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She's explorative, curious and absolutely loves to play with tennis balls and soft toys alike! Luna loves fuss and attention and will always appreciate a good scratch! At this moment in time, it is recommended she goes to a home with children no younger than 14 and no pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Lola
Lola is a beautiful 11 month old Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross. She loves to play, she especially loves chasing after tennis balls and soft toys, she has good discipline with toys and will let go when you ask her to. It is recommended she only goes in homes with children aged 10+ just to help her settle in and no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.