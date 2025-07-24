4 . Milo

Milo is a very special cat. He is five and was born without sight, although it is thought he can see some light and shade. The way to win him over is with Dreamies cat treats! He is now a complete snuggle bug, who welcomes every visitor to his pen. He is incredibly tactile and likes to give head bumps, receive strokes and cuddle up next to you whilst all the while making 'biscuits'. Without doubt Milo is ready to be adopted and cherished for the rest of his life. He is looking for a quiet home as an indoor only cat, no other pets and can live with children of secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Manchester