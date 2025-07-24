With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Buster, Patch and Princess.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Charles
Charles is an 8-month-old chap who is super confident and loves being carried around. He also likes to follow you everywhere and join in regardless of what you are doing, thinking his paw is the ideal tool for everything, from typing to making the bed, hanging up the washing, and putting the plates away: perfect if you need an all-day buddy. He also loves water! He can live with He can live with children of secondary school age and another young cat of 12 months or younger. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
2. Ashton
10-week-old Ashton is a total bundle of kitten gorgeousness. He loves attention, and will keep getting in your way until you stop what you're doing and stroke him! He likes sitting on a lap and being chatted to. He would make a good first time cat, as long as he isn't left alone for longer than five hours while young. He could also live with another young cat (12 months or younger), and children of primary school age. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
3. Teddi
Teddi is an adorable 10-week-old silver tabby who loves chasing dangly fishing rod toys. He could live with cat-savvy children who are secondary school aged and above, Photo: RSPCA Manchester
4. Milo
Milo is a very special cat. He is five and was born without sight, although it is thought he can see some light and shade. The way to win him over is with Dreamies cat treats! He is now a complete snuggle bug, who welcomes every visitor to his pen. He is incredibly tactile and likes to give head bumps, receive strokes and cuddle up next to you whilst all the while making 'biscuits'. Without doubt Milo is ready to be adopted and cherished for the rest of his life. He is looking for a quiet home as an indoor only cat, no other pets and can live with children of secondary school age. Photo: RSPCA Manchester
