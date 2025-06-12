With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Dodie and Cynthia.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. RSPCA animals up for adoption
Take a look at some of the gorgeous animals up for adoption at the RSPCA Preston branch. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Bessie
Bessie is an 11 year-old Staffordshire Bull cross who is looking for her forever home! She is currently on a diet plan due to being quite spoilt with food prior to arriving at the centre. Due to being an older girl, Bessie has unfortunately gone deaf, but this doesn’t for any reason stop her having that cheeky personality! She can live with children of a primary school age but no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Steve
Meet Steve. He is still quite the shy guy and is yet to show his full personality at the centre, but he is very calm and reserved despite his shyness. He will benefit most from a home with children aged 14+, this is so the home environment is as peaceful as possible and no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Cynthia
Cynthia is a sassy, loveable five-year-old Shih Tzu. She is a happy, confident little girl who takes everything in her stride and is very keen to be friends with everyone she meets and absolutely loves cuddles and kisses. She could live with children of primary school age. Photo: RSPCA Preston
