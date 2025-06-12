2 . Bessie

Bessie is an 11 year-old Staffordshire Bull cross who is looking for her forever home! She is currently on a diet plan due to being quite spoilt with food prior to arriving at the centre. Due to being an older girl, Bessie has unfortunately gone deaf, but this doesn’t for any reason stop her having that cheeky personality! She can live with children of a primary school age but no other dogs. Photo: RSPCA Preston