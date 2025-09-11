With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch including Roger and Charlie.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Roger
Roger is a lovely one-year-old Staffordshire Bull Terrier. He is a bit of a nervous boy, when it comes to meeting new people and going to new places, he always appreciates having a toy to hold onto in his mouth to bring himself some comfort! He really enjoys being out and about and interacting with others, He knows a number of commands such as sit, down, stay, leave it, shake. He is looking for a home as the only pet and any children aged 16+ due to his nervous disposition and allowing needing a calm atmosphere. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Cleo
Say hello to our loveable lady Cleo. She does love meeting people and spending time with you but this needs to be done at her pace and slowly, she has displayed more nervousness around males here at the centre so new owners will need to be aware of this. She is now ready to have a calm home to call her own, she will need time and patience to build her confidence and trust, due to her needs at this time Cleo would be best suited to an adult only home with no other pets. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Tony Stark
Meet Tony Stark - a six-year-old black and white domestic shorthair. He is a fairly confident cat and is always happy to see you and likes to interact. He is happy to be picked up and cuddled and loves fuss! Tony has previously lived with children of primary school age. He could possibly live with a calm, cat-friendly dog. At this moment we believe he would be best as the only cat in the house. Photo: RSPCA Preston
4. Pepper Potts
Meet pretty four-year-old Calico cat Pepper Potts. She is quite a quiet girl who spends most of her time relaxing in her hidey bed. However when you come along and offer a fuss she happily gets up and comes to see you. She likes to rub up and down past your legs and be stroked. She can live with cat-savvy children aged 5+, and would need a home where she is the only animal in the home. Photo: RSPCA Preston