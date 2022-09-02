Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jean Lindsay from Lostock Hall is a phlebotomist at the Royal Preston Hospital. Her work, the kindness and empathy she shows to patients and staff and her impact on team morale was recognised this week when she was named as the winner of the Lancashire Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s NHS Hero Portrait competition 2022.

Her role means she is the person many patients see when they need to have a blood sample taken. The competition invites Trust staff to “nominate a colleague who they find inspiring, supportive or simply goes the extra mile, living Trust values and building team spirit” and Jean was chosen from 99 nominations.

Jean Lindsay pictured celebrating her success after winning the NHS Hero award Photo: Neil Cross

She is now looking forward to having her portrait painted by local artist Peter Bourne.

Jean said: “I was speechless when I found out that I had won. It makes me feel like what I do is worthwhile – but it’s not just for me, it’s for the whole team.”

The mother of three grown up children added: “I was shocked but the feedback I’ve got has been amazing. I feel humbled to have been nominated and to have won this competition. You just carry on working and not thinking about it, so it’s good feeling that people are appreciating what you’re doing.

"The majority of people who come into the hospital need blood taking, but the work of phlebotomists is not often recognised. It’s not just about taking blood – it’s helping to deal with people’s emotions. We have to listen to people, have patience with them, and treat them as individuals.”

Jean pictured at work taking a blood sample at the Royal Preston Hospital Photo: Neil Cross

She added: “This award is not just about me it is about all of us. As a team we ensure that we provide excellent patient care.”

Jean has worked in the NHS for some 25 years and said she is always mindful that the people coming in may have had either bad or good medical news.

In a previous role she was a city restauranter and also set up Preston’s first black women’s group. She and her then partner David Knight had Preston’s first Caribbean restaurant, Cayso in St John’s Place. They also had the catering franchise for the Nia Centre arts venue in Manchester, where she catered for visiting stars such as Nina Simone and Curtis Mayfield.

Jean was nominated by her colleague Linda Swayne, a receptionist in the phlebotomy department, who said: “When I first met her I knew she was a special lady. Jean has always shown compassion to patients. She has this sixth sense about people, knowing if something is wrong. She will always ask and find out about their welfare. Everyone knows Jean and Jean knows everyone. She’s a larger than life character. I just thought it’s lovely to get Jean recognition.”

Jean Lindsay pictured with colleague Linda Swayne who nominated her for the NHS Hero award. Photo: Neil Cross

In 2021 the hero award went to Dawn Turner, a discharge facilitator on Ward 4 and in 2020 Alan Howson, a facilities and services night support manager had his portrait painted.