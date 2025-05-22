Take a look at 11 of them.
1. Noah Stubbs
Noah Stubbs, born May 18 at 10.48am, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Katie Sharples and Cameron Stubbs from Kirkham. Photo: Neil Cross
2. Mehak Fatima
Mehak Fatima, born May 16 at 4.59am, weighing 6lb 9oz, to Angel Moon and Adeela Musa from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross
3. Baby Gola
Baby Gola, born on May 18 at 1.07pm, to Gurlaik and Kelly Singh of Cottam. Photo: Neil Cross
4. Freddie Forsyth
Freddie Forsyth, born May 17 at 7.54am, weighing 8lb 7oz, to Ellie and Adam Forsyth from Lytham. Photo: Neil Cross
