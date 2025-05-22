Royal Preston Hospital babies: Meet 11 adorable May newborns

By Emma Downey
Published 22nd May 2025, 17:39 BST
The stork arrived this week at Royal Preston Hospital bringing with it some gorgeous newborns.

Take a look at 11 of them.

1. Noah Stubbs

Noah Stubbs, born May 18 at 10.48am, weighing 6lb 14oz, to Katie Sharples and Cameron Stubbs from Kirkham. Photo: Neil Cross

2. Mehak Fatima

Mehak Fatima, born May 16 at 4.59am, weighing 6lb 9oz, to Angel Moon and Adeela Musa from Preston. Photo: Neil Cross

3. Baby Gola

Baby Gola, born on May 18 at 1.07pm, to Gurlaik and Kelly Singh of Cottam. Photo: Neil Cross

4. Freddie Forsyth

Freddie Forsyth, born May 17 at 7.54am, weighing 8lb 7oz, to Ellie and Adam Forsyth from Lytham. Photo: Neil Cross

