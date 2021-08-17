Royal Preston books appeal after library damaged by flood

Royal Preston Hospital are appealing for people to donate books after a burst pipe led to a flood in the facility’s small library, damaging their books beyond repair.

You can mail in any books you don’t want or drop them off in one of the cages provided in the main reception area. The Women’s Royal Voluntary Service store and distribute books around the hospital for the enjoyment of patients who are in for a long stay.

During the pandemic, when family visits have been limited, the chance to escape into a good book has perhaps been more important than ever for the patients staying at the hospital.

The Royal Preston's small library has been flooded

Speaking on BBC Radio Lancashire, Nick Stubbs, the Night Support Manager who started the plea, said: “I myself was a patient two years ago. I was diagnosed with heart failure, which came as a bit of a shock.

“I was in coronary care for just over a week and I found the service really helpful. When you’re sitting on the bed and can’t do anything, you just get stuck into a book and have a good read.

“When we were given access [to the small library] by security, two inches of water was on the floor and all of the books in the library had literally been soaked with water. They can’t be salvaged so they have to be thrown away.

“We reckoned there were around 800-900 books in there.”

The community response has been heart-warming. One representative from the hospital estimated for the Lancashire Post that around 2,000 books had been donated since the flood on

Saturday, 7th August.