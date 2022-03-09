It is one of 10 stamps created to celebrate 150 years of the Emirates FA Cup.

It marks a moment of royal patronage at Wembley, London, on May 1 when the newly crowned King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presented the winner’s trophy to Sunderland captain Raich Carter.

Centre-forward Frank O'Donnell put Preston North End ahead with a goal at 44 minutes after picking up a pass, beating centre-half Bert Johnston and running through to score past goalkeeper Johnny Mapson.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

1st May 1937: Sunderland goal keeper, Mapson, attempts to clear his lines during the FA Cup final match between Sunderland FC and Preston North End at Wembley. Sunderland went on to win the trophy with a 3-1 victory. (Photo by Topical Press Agency/Getty Images)

PNE players in the final also included captain Billy Tremelling, and Bill Shankly, best known for his iconic role as manager of Liverpool.

Sunderland went on to beat Preston North End 3 – 1 that day, securing its first ever FA Cup victory, with goals by Bobby Gurney, Raich Carter and Eddie Burbanks.

PNE went on to win the cup the following year, beating Huddersfield 1-0.

Another historic Lancashire moment captured in the set is when Lincoln City beat Burnley 1-0 in 2017 to become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the Quarter Finals.

An aerial view of Wembley Stadium, London, during the FA Cup Final between Sunderland and Preston North End, 1st May 1937. The match was won by Sunderland. (Photo by Fox Photos/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

A further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, feature a selection of the competition’s artefacts from the National Football Museum.

A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The Emirates FA Cup has given the world some of the greatest displays of competition football and these stamps celebrate the magic of those moments. We feel there is no more fitting tribute to its 150th anniversary than this collection of Special Stamps.”