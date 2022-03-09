Preston North End: Special Royal Mail stamp marking PNE v Sunderland 1937 FA ‘Coronation’ Cup Final
The Royal Mail has commissioned a special stamp commemorating the Preston North End v Sunderland FA ‘Coronation’ Cup Final in 1937, which was played in the presence of a new King and Queen.
It is one of 10 stamps created to celebrate 150 years of the Emirates FA Cup.
It marks a moment of royal patronage at Wembley, London, on May 1 when the newly crowned King George VI and Queen Elizabeth presented the winner’s trophy to Sunderland captain Raich Carter.
Centre-forward Frank O'Donnell put Preston North End ahead with a goal at 44 minutes after picking up a pass, beating centre-half Bert Johnston and running through to score past goalkeeper Johnny Mapson.
PNE players in the final also included captain Billy Tremelling, and Bill Shankly, best known for his iconic role as manager of Liverpool.
Sunderland went on to beat Preston North End 3 – 1 that day, securing its first ever FA Cup victory, with goals by Bobby Gurney, Raich Carter and Eddie Burbanks.
PNE went on to win the cup the following year, beating Huddersfield 1-0.
Another historic Lancashire moment captured in the set is when Lincoln City beat Burnley 1-0 in 2017 to become the first non-league side in 103 years to reach the Quarter Finals.
A further four stamps, presented in a miniature sheet, feature a selection of the competition’s artefacts from the National Football Museum.
A Royal Mail spokesperson said: “The Emirates FA Cup has given the world some of the greatest displays of competition football and these stamps celebrate the magic of those moments. We feel there is no more fitting tribute to its 150th anniversary than this collection of Special Stamps.”
Andy Ambler, the FA’s director of Pro Game Relations, said: “The Emirates FA Cup’s historic moments from the non-league to the very elite create lasting memories, and we’re delighted that a selection of iconic moments are being celebrated by these Special Stamps.”