Royal Mail reveals special edition stamps celebrating Aardman and Nick Park's most beloved animated characters

Royal Mail worked closely with Aardman, whose director is Preston born animator Nick Park, on the stamp issue, which was released for pre-sale today (October 11.)

Eight stamps in the main set showcase fan favourites Wallace and Gromit, Feathers McGraw, Shaun the Sheep, Timmy, Robin, Morph and Chas, Frank the tortoise and Rocky and Ginger.

A further four stamps pay homage to one of Britain’s favourite duos, Wallace & Gromit, with an exclusive miniature sheet, featuring four of their most iconic moments from A Matter of Loaf and Death, The Wrong Trousers, A Close Shave and A Grand Day Out.

The new Aardman Classics Special Stamps have been revealed and are now available for pre-sale.

Created especially for Royal Mail by Aardman, Wallace and Gromit celebrate their favourite moments by displaying them proudly on their wall, in their home at 62 West Wallaby Street.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy, Royal Mail said: “This set of stamps will surely bring a smile to everyone’s face. These instantly recognisable, iconic animated characters have found a place in our hearts. We are certain they will add a bit of joy to any envelope.”

Sean Clarke, Managing Director at Aardman, added: “We are delighted to partner with Royal Mail to celebrate some of our most iconic characters in this colourful and fun-packed stamps series. We have had the pleasure of creating these films featuring these much loved characters over the last 40 years, so it is a real honour for the studio to receive this royal stamp of approval. It’s a true testament to all the hard work that goes into making these productions and we are sure that our fans will enjoy them.”

The Wallace and Gromit stamp in the main set of eight fan favourites.

The stamps are available to pre-order from October 11 here or on 03457 641 641.

They go on general sale on October 19, with the Presentation Pack, containing all 12 stamps, priced at £18.55.

Aardman is a Bristol-based studio co-founded by Peter Lord and David Sproxton in 1972.

The pair achieved international fame when Preston’s Nick Park joined the company, with his films winning four Academy Awards, making Aardman a household name.