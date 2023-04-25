News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
4 minutes ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023
1 hour ago Government website error causes emergency alert confusion
1 hour ago Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe becomes a dad
2 hours ago Actor, activist and ‘Banana Boat’ singer Harry Belafonte dead at 96
2 hours ago Brits in Sudan to be evacuated on a ‘vulnerability basis’

Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk in the Dark: these were the scenes as around 400 walkers supported the charity

Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual event returned on Saturday night for the 15th Walk in the Dark event, with around 400 people putting their best feet forward.

By Emma Downey
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 16:42 BST

Setting off just after 8.30pm, they walked 11 miles along the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital to raise funds for the charity, before finishing at 12.45am.

For the third year running, Preston band The Inbetweeners played to welcome walkers to Chorley. Their performance had an added poignancy as they remembered one of their founder members ukulele player Carl Morgan, 67, who sadly passed away in March after a battle with lung cancer.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser, said: “We won’t know the final total raised by this year’s Walk in the Dark for a few weeks yet as we had a number of walkers, who were being

sponsored to take part. We would like to publicly thank our sponsors: Thank you Eric Wright Group Ltd, commercial printers Empine Group Ltd and Redline Buses, which put on free shuttle buses to take walkers leaving their cars at the Royal Preston to the start.”

Some of those who took part in the walk

1. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk in the Dark

Some of those who took part in the walk Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Saturday night saw the 15th Walk in the Dark take place, with around 400 people joining in

2. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk in the Dark

Saturday night saw the 15th Walk in the Dark take place, with around 400 people joining in Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Team Rosemere!

3. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk in the Dark

Team Rosemere! Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Around 400 people turned up to the event

4. Rosemere Cancer Foundation's Walk in the Dark

Around 400 people turned up to the event Photo: UGC

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:ChorleyPreston