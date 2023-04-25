Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s annual event returned on Saturday night for the 15th Walk in the Dark event, with around 400 people putting their best feet forward.

Setting off just after 8.30pm, they walked 11 miles along the A6 from Chorley and South Ribble Hospital to Rosemere Cancer Centre at the Royal Preston Hospital to raise funds for the charity, before finishing at 12.45am.

For the third year running, Preston band The Inbetweeners played to welcome walkers to Chorley. Their performance had an added poignancy as they remembered one of their founder members ukulele player Carl Morgan, 67, who sadly passed away in March after a battle with lung cancer.

Yvonne Stott, events and community fundraiser, said: “We won’t know the final total raised by this year’s Walk in the Dark for a few weeks yet as we had a number of walkers, who were being

sponsored to take part. We would like to publicly thank our sponsors: Thank you Eric Wright Group Ltd, commercial printers Empine Group Ltd and Redline Buses, which put on free shuttle buses to take walkers leaving their cars at the Royal Preston to the start.”

