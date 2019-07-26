Rosemere Cancer Foundation is offering a free place in the Preston Road Race

Rosemere Cancer Foundation is offering a free place to anyone willing to participate in the Preston Road Race next month.

Places are currently on sale at £20 for the 10 mile race and £15 for the five mile race, which this year is part of the National Five Mile Road Championships.

But as the race’s official charity partner, anyone who is committed to raising £50 or more for Rosemere will be given a free place.

Both events start out from Walmer Bridge Village Hall on Sunday, August 11 to follow a predominantly flat, fast five mile lap course that runners in the 10 mile race repeat.

Its inclusion in the championships has attracted the likes of Jack Gray, who runs for Cambridge & Coleridge Harriers and is currently ranked 5th nationally over 10K. Other top local athletes to sign up include Ben Johnson, of Southport Harriers, David Rigby, of Salford Harriers and Joe Monk, of Preston Harriers.

As well as runners, Rosemere Cancer Foundation is also looking for route marshals as the event’s organisers have pledged to make a donation for each marshal volunteering via the charity.

Dan Hill, Rosemere Cancer Foundation’s chief officer, said: “It’s a great event and an established part of the North West’s athletics calendar.

“Please sign up to run for us. It doesn’t matter if you’re more of a fun runner – at least you can say you’ve raced alongside some of the top athletes in the country. Alternatively, if you can spare a bit of time and like to watch others go through their paces, then please volunteer as a marshal.”

To run or marshal for Rosemere Cancer Foundation, call 01772 522913 or email info@rosemere.org.uk.

For further information on the race, visit www.facebook.com/prestonroadraces