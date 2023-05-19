The two-part expose on ITV X called Rolf Harris: Hiding in Plain Sight was released yesterday (Thursday, May 18) and looks at Harris’ rise to fame and contains interviews with people who knew him, and those who accused him of sexual assault.

In part one, Dougie Squires speaks of his experience of Rolf in the 1960s as his choreographer on BBC’s Everybody Loves Saturday Night.

Clips of their work are shown, before a present-day Dougie takes to the screen.

Dougie Squires talking on Rolf Harris: Hiding In Plain Sight. Courtesy of ITV X

In the programme the 91-year-old dance legend, who is chairman of Preston-based Trends Entertainment, says: "My very first impression of him was that he was eccentric, a multi-talented eccentric with a warm personality.

"He worked bloody hard, he was always willing to try anything. He could sing, in his way.”

He continued: “He was surrounded by young, eager dancers. We were trying to expound the fact that Rolf was surrounded by youth and energy.

"He was the Daddy – if you like- of the group, and he loved the kids. He was good with them, but never personal.”

Australian entertainer and artist Rolf Harris at Broomhouse Primary School in Edinburgh, March 1993.

Trial

Dougie worked with Harris over five decades, and during his 2014 trial, appeared as a character witness.

When Harris was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault against four girls and young women aged between seven and 19 over an 18-year period, Dougie spoke to the Post about his shock at the revelations.

At that time he said: “I never knew. Not once did I have any suspicions. I’m totally shocked.”

“The picture they painted in court wasn’t the Rolf I knew.

“None of us suspected in the slightest that he was doing that sort of thing.

“I’m still struggling to believe it even now because there is always gossip in rehearsal rooms, yet there was never any about Rolf. Not a word.”

He added: “We were working with young, attractive girl dancers,” he recalled. “As a choreographer you become very protective of your dancers and you know if anything is wrong.