Rocky Horror Show: Cast members celebrate 50 year anniversary with open top bus party along Blackpool Prom

The Rocky Horror Show 50th anniversary tour opened at Blackpool Grand last night (Feb 13, 2023) and the cast took a special bus ride along the prom to celebrate.

By Lucinda Herbert
1 hour ago

The gang travelled in an open-top heritage bus – fully dressed in theatrical costumes and make-up.

They even danced the Time Warp on the Comedy Carpet, on their Valentine’s Day journey along the prom.

"For a show to run this long and be more current and relevant today than ever is amazing. It’s great to be a part of this,” said the cast members.

Audiences are encouraged to dress up and interact during the show - as they did on opening night.

The Rocky Horror Show is running all week until Saturday February 18, 2023.

Tickets are available to book now via the Blackpool Grand Theatre website or you can call the box office on 01253 290 190.

1. The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool
Photo: Daniel Martino

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool

Photo: Daniel Martino

2. The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool
Photo: Daniel Martino

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool

Photo: Daniel Martino

3. The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Pictured is Stephen Webb as Dr Frank-N-Furter
Photo: Daniel Martino

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool. Pictured is Stephen Webb as Dr Frank-N-Furter

Photo: Daniel Martino

4. The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool
Photo: Daniel Martino

The cast of The Rocky Horror Show pose for pictures to promote their show at the Grand Theatre in Blackpool

Photo: Daniel Martino

