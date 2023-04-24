News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago The Proclaimers taken off King’s coronation playlist
47 minutes ago Virgin media down - leaving thousands without internet
50 minutes ago Prezzo to close 46 ‘loss-making’ sites & 810 jobs at risk
1 hour ago Len Goodman dies aged 78 after battle with cancer
3 hours ago Capital announce Summertime Ball 2023 line-up
3 hours ago How to get tickets for Capital’s Summertime Ball 2023

Roadworks near me: these are the Chorley road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A number of roadworks are scheduled to take place across Chorley this week.

By Emma Downey
Published 24th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Projects include

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is 12 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

For the full list CLICK HERE.

A number of roadworks will take place from today

1. Chorley roadworks

A number of roadworks will take place from today Photo: Neil Cross

Photo Sales
What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Clearing a blockage. When: April 26 - 28

2. Ackhurst Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Clearing a blockage. When: April 26 - 28 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Clearing blockages. When: April 25 - 27

3. -Avondale Road, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Clearing blockages. When: April 25 - 27 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: April 27 - May 2

4. Balshaw Lane, Euxton

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Statutory infrastructure works. When: April 27 - May 2 Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:MotoristsChorley