Roadworks near me: these are the Chorley road closures and roadworks this week, how long they are scheduled to last and why they are in place

A number of roadworks have been scheduled to take place across Chorley starting from today.

By Emma Downey
Published 17th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST

Motorists are advised to avoid these areas if they can or to plan their journey to give themselves more time.

Below is a list of 14 affected roads, how long the work is scheduled to last and the reason for the roadworks.

For the full list CLICK HERE.

A number of roadworks will take shape in Chorley from today (April 17)

1. Chorley roadworks

A number of roadworks will take shape in Chorley from today (April 17) Photo: Neil Cross

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Remedial works. When: April 19 - 21

2. Bagganley Lane, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Remedial works. When: April 19 - 21 Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 17 - 24

3. Bolton Street, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 17 - 24 Photo: Google Maps

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 19 - 21

4. Chester Avenue, Chorley

What: Some carriageway incursion. Why: Utility repair and maintenance works. When: April 19 - 21 Photo: Google Maps

