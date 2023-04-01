The vehicles involved in the earlier collision on the M6 south J17 Sandbach and J16 Stoke-on-Trent have now been recovered and traffic officers have cleared the debris and spillages from the carriageway and reopened the road. However, residual delays of 45 minutes remain on the approach.

Motorists hoping to get a head start on their travels this morning on the M6 were instead left in gridlock for over two hours as police dealt with an ongoing incident. Both directions had been closed following the traffic incident while emergency services attended the scene.

National Highways North West thanked the motorists stuck in gridlock for their patients while they dealt with the matter.

Some planned closures in the region tonight include:

M602 in both directions between J1 and J2.

M65 both directions between J8 and J10.

Stuck traffic is now being released following a multi-vehicle collision on the M6

A556 northbound between M6 J19 and M56 J7.

