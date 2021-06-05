Road now reopened after huge Chorley blaze

Firefighters at Cowling Mill, Chorley

There was so much smoke from the blaze that Chorley Council sent out a social media message warning nearby residents to keep their windows and doors closed.

Firefighters are still on site to monitor the situation but the blaze has been brought under control.

And Cowling Brow, the main road by the mill, has now been reopened.

They were called to the incident just after 4:30am.

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesman sent out a message on social media earlier this morning.

It said: "We have five fire engines and an aerial ladder platform in attendance at the moment.

"If you are in the area and can smell smoke, we recommend that you keep your windows and doors closed for the time being."

The Chorley Council' statement said: "We've been made aware of a large fire at Cowling Mill causing large amounts of smoke.

"@LancashireFRS have recommended that if you are in the area and smell smoke, keep your windows and doors closed.