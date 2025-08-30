Rising talent shines bright at Blackpool Illuminations switch on

Blackpool Introduces showcased some of the best local talent with a range of performances.
The Illuminations are now shining nightly until 4 January, 2026, for another extended season.
The free light show features six miles of traditional festoons, tableaux and interactive features along the Promenade.
And see below for our gallery of stars of the future.
1. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces
2. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces
3. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces
4. Blackpool Illumination Switch On 2025 Upbeat Rock Academy - Blackpool Introduces
