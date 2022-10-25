But will it be a case of third time lucky?

Here is what a selection of Post readers had to say on the matter:

Ian Ashby: “Fix from the start.”

The last man standing - Rishi Sunak has been announced as the new Prime Minister

Lidia Lee: “Things just went from bad to diabolical.”Paul Rowe: “Another idiot who'll promise the earth and fleece the middle and lower class.”

Darren Bradshaw: “No mandate. It’s just all about saving the Con Party. General election now!”

Mark Sudell: “Get ready every body. We Great Britain is now no more. Watch what happens now to the UK. We have jumped out of the frying pan and into the fire with this.”

Susan Woods: “Now one that’s a millionaire he won’t care about us.”

Elizabeth Truss stepped down from her role as Prime Minister after 45 days in office , making her the shortest serving in history

Marie H Murphy: “So the man who resigned as chancellor is now going to become prime minister in an economic crisis?”Terri Edwards: “The public did not vote for Truss. They did not vote for Sunak. Now is the time to let the public have their say and stop this game of musical chairs by this shambolic conservative government.”

Jacqueline Robinson: “More pantomime to endure before the people of this country stand up and say NO.”

Sara Stevenson: “No surprise there, there was only him standing.”

Meeksy Mandy: “Remember, a Prime Minister is not just for Christmas!”

Mary Armstrong: “And the fun begins!”

Mandy Robinson: “Can’t be any worse than the others.”

Tracy Higham: “Give him 47 days.”

Philip Booth: “I’m going to the bookies tonight and putting £50 on the iceberg lettuce.”

Wade Bamber: “Time will tell how good he is. Couldn’t be worse than Truss surely, can only give him a chance as we cannot do much else.”

Leslie Stewart: “How can you win something when nobody else is in it? Is it not called a walkover, curious to know.”

Lyndsey Jump: “He did the same as Boris so shouldn't be allowed.”

Michael Ellard : “A clean pair of hands is needed to help Britain to recover.”

Ann Haigh: “Better than the alternatives. At least he understands finance.”