Right at Home Preston awarded 5 Star Employer Status in independent survey

Right at Home Preston, which provides care services to adults living in their own homes, invited their CareGivers to take part in the anonymous survey run by employee engagement expert, WorkBuzz.

Highlights from the Satisfaction Survey include:

· 100% CareGivers feel proud to work for Right at Home

Some of the delighted care team at Right at Home Preston

· 100% of CareGivers would recommend Right at Home as great place to work

· 100% of CareGivers would recommend Right at Home’s care services

Commenting on the results of the CareGiver Satisfaction Survey, in which 14 CareGivers took part, Gavin Preston, owner of Right at Home Preston and South Ribble, said:“The whole team at Right at Home Preston & South Ribble are delighted to have been voted by fellow colleagues as a 5 Star Employer.

“Everyone works so hard to provide high quality care for our clients and to know that our team value the things we do to look after them means a lot.”

Right at Home Preston care team

Right at Home Preston and South Ribble is proudly one of 31 Right at Home franchises across the UK to be awarded the 5 Star Employer Status for 2023.

The franchisor, Right at Home UK, has also been awarded a 5 Star Employer rating by Workbuzz, which surveyed a record 1,701 Care Assistants across the country.

Highlights from the survey include:

· 93% of team members believe their job gives them the opportunity to learn and develop new skills

Work Buzz 5 Star Employer award

· 95% of team members would rate the initial training as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’

· 96% of team members would recommend Right at Home’s services to family or friends