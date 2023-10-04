Right at Home Preston awarded 5 Star Employer Status in independent survey
and live on Freeview channel 276
Right at Home Preston, which provides care services to adults living in their own homes, invited their CareGivers to take part in the anonymous survey run by employee engagement expert, WorkBuzz.
Highlights from the Satisfaction Survey include:
· 100% CareGivers feel proud to work for Right at Home
· 100% of CareGivers would recommend Right at Home as great place to work
· 100% of CareGivers would recommend Right at Home’s care services
Commenting on the results of the CareGiver Satisfaction Survey, in which 14 CareGivers took part, Gavin Preston, owner of Right at Home Preston and South Ribble, said:“The whole team at Right at Home Preston & South Ribble are delighted to have been voted by fellow colleagues as a 5 Star Employer.
“Everyone works so hard to provide high quality care for our clients and to know that our team value the things we do to look after them means a lot.”
Right at Home Preston and South Ribble is proudly one of 31 Right at Home franchises across the UK to be awarded the 5 Star Employer Status for 2023.
The franchisor, Right at Home UK, has also been awarded a 5 Star Employer rating by Workbuzz, which surveyed a record 1,701 Care Assistants across the country.
Highlights from the survey include:
· 93% of team members believe their job gives them the opportunity to learn and develop new skills
· 95% of team members would rate the initial training as ‘good’ or ‘excellent’
· 96% of team members would recommend Right at Home’s services to family or friends
Speaking on the results of the CareGiver Satisfaction Survey, Lucy Campbell, CEO of Right at Home UK said: “Our CareGivers are the heart of our organisation; we couldn’t provide our vital care services without their incredible work. I would like to say an enormous thank you to the team who work to ensure the consistency of our high-quality care provision, every single day.”