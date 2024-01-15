The Ribble Valley Ride charity bike ride is back with a prestigious new sponsor for 2024 offering everyone who takes part a chance to win a Ribble bike worth £3,000.

This year’s ride again takes place in June, with an easy 25-mile route, a testing 50-mile route and a challenging 75-mile route taking in some of the best hill climbs in Lancashire and the Yorkshire Dales. The last Ribble Valley Ride raised £4,000 for the Rosemere Cancer Foundation and

other local charities and thanks to the support of a major new sponsor, Lancashire-based Ribble Cycles, the organisers from Accrington and Clitheroe Rotary Clubs are hoping to significantly increase the total raised this year.

Ribble’s proud cycling heritage stretches back more than 125 years and much of the research, design and testing of its bikes has often taken place among the undulating terrain and demanding hillclimbs of the Ribble Valley. This year’s routes will showcase some of the most picturesque landscapes in the area. The 25-mile ‘enthusiast’ route is a fabulous ride through idyllic Ribble Valley scenery, while the 50-mile ‘expert’ is a tough, hilly ride through the upper Ribble Valley into the Dales. The 75-mile ‘elite’ route goes even further, taking in both the

Dales and the hilly climbs of the Bowland Fells.

All three routes will be signed and marshalled, with regular food and hydration stops along the way. Technical back-up is also available and food and drinks are included in the entry fees. Organised by the Rotary Clubs of Accrington and Clitheroe, this year’s ride has again received generous backing from a number of local sponsors, including Heidelberg Materials (formerly Hanson Cement) and Rufus Carr. Chip timing and full classified results will be available to all riders, although the ride is absolutely non-competitive and if cyclists wish to shorten (or lengthen) their ride, then they have ample opportunity to do so.

Thanks to Ribble’s generous support, entry fees remain unchanged from last year, starting at just £20 for the 25-mile route and the organisers are offering a discounted ‘family’ ticket to encourage active families to take part together. All registered entrants who participate in the event on the day will be entered into a prize draw to win a brand new Ribble bike worth up to £3,000 and in keeping with the inclusive nature of the Ride, the prize options will include models from Ribble’s road, gravel and e-bike ranges.

Event founder Bill Honeywell, from Clitheroe Rotary Club said: “We are absolutely delighted to be working with Ribble to increase the profile of this year’s ride and attract cyclists from further afield to experience the delights of this beautiful corner of rural Lancashire.

“The Ribble Valley has a rich cycling tradition, producing some outstanding riders who went on to excel at national and international levels. It’s also an incredibly popular destination for hundreds of club cyclists, who head here for their Sunday ride each weekend.

“The Ribble Valley Ride has always appealed to riders of all abilities and thanks to the generous support of Ribble, we are expecting this year’s ride to be sell-out event – introducing many more riders to the area and raising several thousand pounds for local charities.”

Ribble Cycles’ commercial director David Stacey said: "We are proud to be sponsoring this year’s Ribble Valley Ride and to be a part of such an established event with its route set amongst this iconic landscape. Riding with colleagues, family and friends to help raise greater

awareness and fundraise for such important local charities is a huge privilege for Ribble. Our brand origins lie at the very heart of the landscape and thecommunity. The spectacular scenery and diverse terrain have influenced the design and technical development of Ribble’s bikes for more than a century.

“Inspiring people to get on a bike and enjoy the benefits of cycling is in our DNA - I set myself the goal to ride this event last year which I rode with my family. It was exhilarating and great fun. So, we are very much looking forward to welcoming riders from across the UK and of all abilities to come and ride with us, to experience the warmth of the community, explore ‘Ribble Country’ and get an insight into the landscapes that inspired one of Britain’s most iconic cycling brands whilst raising money for some incredible causes.”