Reverend, 96, died after 'altercation' with resident at Preston nursing home
Revd Arthur Baker was living with dementia at Dovehaven Lodge nursing home in Ingol when he was pushed to the floor during a dispute with another resident on October 29, 2022.
Revd Baker suffered a broken hip and was taken to Royal Preston Hospital where he underwent surgery on October 31 to repair the fracture.
On Wednesday (October 15), an inquest was held at Preston Coroner’s Court to establish the full circumstances of his death.
The coroner found that following the surgery, Revd Baker caught pneumonia and suffered from delirium. His health deteriorated and he was discharged back to Dovehaven Lodge nursing home in Tag Lane for palliative care, where he died on November 10, 2022.
The ‘altercation’ which led to the 96-year-old’s fall was reported to Lancashire Police at the time and an investigation was carried out, but it was not deemed proportionate or in the public interest to pursue the matter further given the circumstances. The force said Revd Baker’s family were supportive of this decision.
Dovehaven Lodge was approached for comment.