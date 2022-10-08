Retired police officer David Robinson, 57, bought a classic Mini 1275 GT earlier this year and, after months of hard work, needed just one thing to complete the job – a sticker!David said: “The sticker on the back windscreen seemed to be the original from when the first owner bought the 1979 car from Lookers in Manchester back in 1981.

“I got everything else in order, but the sticker was curled up and peeling off. I reached out to Lookers on the off-chance they might be able to help – and to my surprise, they were!”David bought his Mini 1275 GT at an auction in Yorkshire with plans to spend his spare time sprucing it up and getting it ready for the road.

He added: “Back in the day when I was a young lad, I had about three or four Minis at different times. Now I’m retired, I’ve got a bit more time on my hands, so it’s been a pleasure to have something to keep me busy and out from under my wife Astrid’s feet.

Retired police officer David Robinson from Chorley with his vintage Mini

"The car still has the original, old-fashioned metal number plates saying ‘Lookers of Manchester’. They’re still in great condition, but the sticker on the back windscreen didn’t look so good.”Fading and peeling away at the corners, David reached out to Lookers hoping they might be able to help.He said: “I thought there might be a very small chance they’d be able to dig one out from the back of a dark, dusty cupboard or be able to source one for me from somewhere. So I was delighted when they came back to say they could help by authentically recreating the sticker by using a picture of the original.“It’s the icing on the cake on what’s been a very enjoyable process. Bringing a classic car like the Mini 1275 GT back to life has been a pleasure, and I’m delighted Lookers were able to get involved in the way they have.”

Karen Prince, Director of Customer Engagement at Lookers, said the team was delighted to be able to help David.She said: “We’re thrilled to have been able to recreate the sticker for David, not just because it helps him complete what has been an inspiring endeavour, but also because it reinforces Lookers’ long, British heritage as a brand that began in Manchester back in 1908.“The fact David can still drive a car first sold by Lookers more than four decades ago is great to hear.”

Made in 1979, David’s new car in classic British Leyland colour “Russet Brown” was originally sold by Lookers of Manchester for £2,569.35 on February 2, 1981.

It's a 'Lookers' alright!

David in his Mini