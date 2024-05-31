Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents opposed to a planning application to use a detached property on the Burnley development where they live as home for children between the ages of 11 and 17 are to hold a meeting tomorrow.

Neighbours on Hutton Drive, off Pendle Way, have a raft of objections to the plan by Lancashire County Council to use the house as a home for up to three young people. One of their main objections, which will be discussed at the meeting at The Holiday Inn at 4pm, is that the area has a large number of retired and elderly residents who fear their peaceful lives may be disrupted. One resident said: “We aren’t opposed to the idea of children and young people living in a home like this but we feel that this is totally the wrong area.

“Many of the residents on here have had families who have grown up and moved out so this is a quiet, peaceful area and not the right setting for young children and teenagers to be living.”

Residents living on a housing development in Burnley are to hold a meeting to discuss their opposition to a proposal by Lancashire County Council to use a detached property as a home for young people between the ages of 11 and 17. (photo for illustration purposes only)

Residents are also concerned about the amount of extra traffic the number of support staff visiting the house may generate. Another resident said: “We feel that Lancashire County Council has been very vague about the whole plan and we have been given a limited time span to oppose it. They have been vague about the issues and problems the children who will be living in the house have also.

“The introduction of a property of this type is preposterous for this area and I believe a larger, purpose built property would be a much better solution. This is also going to impact on house prices in the area which is very unfair to residents who have worked hard all their lives to pay off their mortgages and enjoy a peaceful existence.”

The application is for a change of use from a dwelling house to a residential institution with no more than two carers staying overnight and four staff members during the day. Up to 12 members of staff would be employed working on a rota basis day and night.

Describing the detached house as ‘appropriate premises in a suitable location’ the application states the proposal will see the house run as a ’normal family home’ with adults caring for children with sufficient safeguards in place concerning crime as the property will be registered with Ofsted. The proposal goes on to say that children living at the house would be those experiencing ‘emotional or behavioural’ difficulties but added that they would ‘not require any parenting to any degree above that of any other child.’

Addressing residents’ parking concerns the proposal lays out that the property would have a dedicated vehicle parked at the house for use by staff members and there was also parking for up to three cars on the drive and also space for additional vehicles in a double garage.