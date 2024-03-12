Residents on Langho street celebrate after winning £1,000 on People's Postcode Lottery
Residents on a street in Langho celebrated after scooping a prize on the People's Postcode Lottery on Tuesday.
Those with a ticket and a BB6 8ET postcode won £1,000 in the fundraising lottery's daily prize draw.
The winning postcode belongs to the players who live in Whitehalgh Lane.
Subscriptions to the postcode lottery support a range of charities across the UK, with a minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices going to charity.
The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month. The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".
To date, they've provided more than £1.1bn in funding which is helping thousands of organisations and projects.