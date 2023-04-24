The harbour porpoise became marooned close to Warton Stock Car race track on Saturday evening.

Morecambe RNLI volunteers joined Bay Search and Rescue and Arnside and South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team in helping to free the porpoise, along with specialist marine mammal medics from British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marine biologist Sarah Neill, BDMLR's Cumbria co-ordinator, said: "Thankfully British Divers Marine Life Rescue were called, and we went out and assessed the porpoise.

The porpoise found at Carnforth. Photo by British Divers Marine Life Rescue

"She was in good body condition and had no visible injuries. Looks like she just got caught out on the tide.

"We managed to transport her out to sea on a hovercraft from Morecambe RNLI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In the sea we restored her equilibrium and she swam off strongly, which was amazing to witness.

"Arnside Coastguard and Bay Search and Rescue also assisted me and my BDMLR medics and it was a successful rescue."

The porpoise found at Carnforth being taken out to sea. Photo by British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Sarah added on Facebook:”Many thanks to Morecambe Lifeboat for their assistance as well as Bay Search & Rescue, Arnside & South Lakes Coastguard Rescue Team and marine mammal medics Adam Hanlon and Jessica Marshall! Top job!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harbour porpoises can be spotted close to shore in shallow water, either alone or in small groups.

They inhabit cold temperate to sub-polar waters of the northern hemisphere, usually in continental shelf waters, including parts of the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, the Arctic Sea, Black Sea and Baltic Sea.

If anyone finds a live stranded marine mammal they should call British Divers Marine Life Rescue on 01825 765546.

The porpoise found at Carnforth. Photo by British Divers Marine Life Rescue

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Neill with the RNLI team. Photo by British Divers Marine Life Rescue