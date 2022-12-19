Renewed appeal in the search for man with links to Preston who is missing in Lancaster
Detectives searching for Daniel Hives, who is missing in Lancaster, have renewed their appeal to help find him.
Daniel, 28, who has links to Preston, hasn’t been seen since the night of December 10 and there is real concern for his wellbeing.
He was last seen in City View, Sidings Close, Lancaster, which is close to the River Lune.
Extensive searches have taken place since Daniel’s disappearance and these are continuing.
Lancashire Police’s search teams which includes dogs and drones have been involved, as has the police’s North West Underwater Search and Marine Unit, specialist water rescue personnel and dogs from Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service, together with Lancaster Area Search and Rescue and the National Police Air Service.
Police say they know that people are rightly concerned about Daniel’s wellbeing and anxious to find him as quickly as possible.
“However, we ask that members of the public don’t put themselves at risk by attempting to make searches near the river – it is a dangerous place because of the flow and level of the water,” they added.
Anyone with information about Daniel and where he might be, please contact 101 – quoting log 0250 of December 12, 2022.