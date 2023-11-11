Remembrance weekend ceremonies across Preston, Chorley and South Ribble
Preston City Council
At 11:00 am on November 11 (Armistice Day) there will be a two minute silence at the Preston Cenotaph.
On Remembrance Sunday, there will be a full civic service where members of the public can join the Right Worshipful Mayor of Preston, veterans, Armed Forces and others, in gathering around the Cenotaph from 10:30am.
The parade will start alongside Preston Market canopies at Earl Street, along Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside then onto the Flag Market for the service.
At the end of Sunday's service, there will be an opportunity for the public to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph.
South Ribble Borough Council
A parade will leave the Civic Centre and proceed to Lancaster Gate at 10:30am, leading towards the Leyland Cross, stopping at the Cenotaph on Church Road, Leyland, for a short service at around 10:50am.
The parade will continue to St. Andrew’s Way at approximately 11:30am, leading to St. Mary’s RC Church for a service of Remembrance.
Everyone is welcome to line the route, as well as attend the service.
Chorley Town Council
Chorley will be paying respects to the armed forces with a service held on Remembrance Sunday.
A parade will begin from St. Thomas’ Road at 10:25am, leading to the Cenotaph at an estimated, 10:45am, to commence a Service of Remembrance.
A two-minute silence will follow as well as laying of wreaths.
The parade will continue to the Town Hall via Park Road, Union Street, Cleveland Street, High Street, and Market Street at an estimated time of 11:15am.
Alongside this, there will also be a short wreath-laying ceremony held at the Pals Memorial Statue in Union Street at 12:30pm, in memory of the Chorley Pals.
If you wish to lay a wreath at the Cenotaph service, please contact Glyn Gaskell on 07495 020077.