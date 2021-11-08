Here’s our rundown from around the county of how you can join others in paying your respects to our armed forces heroes.

Preston

On Thursday - November 11 - there will be a service and a two-minute silence at the city's War Memorial at 11am, followed at 1:30pm by a service involving schoolchildren in St George's Church, off Lune Street.

A previous Remembrance Service in Preston

And on Remembrance Sunday, November 14, there will be a parade and service at the War Memorial and on the Flag Market. The parade from Earl Street begins at 10.30am with the Cenotaph service starting at 11am.

Chorley

Residents in Chorley will be able to pay their respects with a parade in the town centre and service at Astley Park. The parade starts at 10.30am from the St Thomas's Road before making its way to the memorial in the park. The service will begin around 10.45am. Following a two-minute silence and the laying of wreaths, the parade will make its way back to the town hall.

The South Ribble Remembrance Service at the Cenotaph at St Andrew’s Church returns this year. It starts at 10.30am and is accompanied by the Leyland Band.

Garstang

The procession assembles at the High Street Car Park at 9am for a parade to St Thomas’ Church for a church service at 9.45am followed by a wreath laying ceremony at the War Memorial at 10.45am.

Longridge

The parade will leave the Civic Hall at 10am and will arrive at the Memorial Garden, Berry Lane, for the readings to take place and to observe a silence. Once the Civic Party has laid a wreath at the Longridge Memorial Centenary Field, the parade will then continue to St. Paul's Church for a church service.

Penwortham

A service will be held at St Leonard’s Church prior to parading to the War Memorial on Liverpool Road where a Service of Remembrance will be held from 10.45am.

Lostock Hall

A parade will start from Wateringpool Lane at 2.30pm with a service being held at the memorial on Watkin Lane at 3pm.

Lancaster

A service takes place in the Garden of Remembrance at the town hall, starting at 10.30am. It is followed by a service in the Priory Church at 11.30am. There will then be a parade leaving the Priory Church at the conclusion of the service and ending at the town hall at approximately 12.50pm.

Morecambe

A procession will form up at The Platform, leaving at approximately 10.40am, for a service and two-minute silence at the cenotaph on Marine Road.

If you would like a service adding to the list, email [email protected]