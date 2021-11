Today (Sunday 14), remembrance services took place across Lancashire as members of the public, soldiers and officials paid their respects to the county's armed forces.

A service first took place in the Garden of Remembrance at Lancaster Town Hall at 10:30 am, followed by another service at the Priory Church at 11:30 am.

A parade then walked through Lancaster city centre, leaving the Priory Church and ending at the Town Hall.

You can see the images from today below.