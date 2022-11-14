News you can trust since 1886
Remembrance Sunday: 20 pictures as Chorley remembers

Chorley held its Remembrance Sunday parade and service at Astley Park with many in attendance including the Mayor Julia Berry.

By Emma Downey
Setting off from the town hall at 10.35am, a service followed in the park to show respect to those who lost their lives fighting for freedom.

A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “Thank you to everyone who lined the parade and joined in the service.”

Here are 20 pictures from the day’s events.

1. Astley Park Remembrance Service

Paying their respects

Photo: Paul Heyes

2. Astley Park Remembrance Sunday

A dog with a poppy attached to its coat also attended the service

Photo: Paul Heyes

3. Astley Park Remembrance Sunday

This young lady took some pictures as a keepsake

Photo: Paul Heyes

4. Astley Park Remembrance Sunday

The parade and ceremony took place Astley Park, Chorley

Photo: Paul Heyes

Next Page
Page 1 of 5