Remembrance Sunday: 20 pictures as Chorley remembers
Chorley held its Remembrance Sunday parade and service at Astley Park with many in attendance including the Mayor Julia Berry.
By Emma Downey
4 minutes ago
Setting off from the town hall at 10.35am, a service followed in the park to show respect to those who lost their lives fighting for freedom.
A spokesperson for Chorley Council said: “Thank you to everyone who lined the parade and joined in the service.”
Here are 20 pictures from the day’s events.
