Remembrance Day in Preston City Centre as Prestonians paid their respects
At 11:00 am on November 12 there was a two minute silence held at the Preston Cenotaph.
By Hannah Bridgeman
Published 12th Nov 2023, 16:42 GMT
On Remembrance Sunday, a full civic service where members of the public joined the Right Worshipful Mayor of Preston, veterans, Armed Forces and others, in gathering around the Cenotaph from 10:30am.
The parade started alongside Preston Market canopies at Earl Street, along Lancaster Road, Church Street, Cheapside then joined onto the Flag Market for the service.
Here are our pictures from the Remembrance ceremony as Preston paid their respects.
