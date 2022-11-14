The service took place on Friday Nov 11 at the 12ft memorial on the corner of Newcastle Avenue and Breck Road.

It included a minute silence at 11am, and was attended by local Police Community Support Officers and members of the Talbot Ward PACT group.

Angela Ogden, who organised the knitting project, said: “It's a strong part of British history and it can't be forgotten. A lot of these were young men who literally gave their whole life to fight in that war.”

Here are some pictures from the service.

Undefined: readMore

1. Paying respects Residents of Newcastle Avenue and Breck Road held a remembrance service on Friday Nov 11 Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

2. PCSO saluting at poppy memorial A PCSO salutes during the remembrance service held at the knitted poppy waterfall monument on Newcastle Avenue. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

3. Reflections People gather at the knitted memorial to pay respects to the fallen. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales

4. Knitted mural A remembrance service was held at the knitted poppy waterfall on Newcastle Avenue on Fri Nov 11, 2022. Photo: Daniel Martino Photo Sales