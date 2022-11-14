Remembrance Day: Community in Blackpool gathers for Armistice day service at beautiful knitted poppy waterfall mural on Newcastle Avenue
A Blackpool neighbourhood gathered for a special Armistice Day service at a giant poppy waterfall that was knitted by volunteers.
The service took place on Friday Nov 11 at the 12ft memorial on the corner of Newcastle Avenue and Breck Road.
It included a minute silence at 11am, and was attended by local Police Community Support Officers and members of the Talbot Ward PACT group.
Angela Ogden, who organised the knitting project, said: “It's a strong part of British history and it can't be forgotten. A lot of these were young men who literally gave their whole life to fight in that war.”
Here are some pictures from the service.
