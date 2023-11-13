Remembrance Day: 33 pictures from South Ribble's Remembrance Parade and Service
Hundreds of people from across South Ribble gathered in Leyland on Sunday (November 12) to remember those who have lost their lives serving our country.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 13th Nov 2023, 15:03 GMT
On Remembrance Sunday 2023, a Remembrance Parade and Service was held in South Ribble, attended by former and current service personnel, religious and political figures as well as members of the public old and young.
The parade started at the Civic Centre, and stopped at the Cenotaph on Church Road for a short service, before ending at St. Mary’s RC Church for a service of Remembrance.
Take a look at pictures from the day below:
