Redrow Lancashire launches search for longest ever resident ahead of 50th anniversary

Lancashire homebuilder Redrow has today launched a quest to find the longest standing owner of a Redrow home to help mark a monumental business milestone.

As it celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, the premium housebuilder, who built its first homes in in the early 1980s, is on the hunt for original and long-term residents to share their experiences and unique stories. For those who enter, the longest standing Redrow customer(s) will win a prize of £500 as a thank you for telling their story.

Founded in 1974, Redrow was created by Liverpool born Steve Morgan CBE with just £5,000, loaned to him by his father. With hard work and dedication, five years later the company expanded from civil engineering into main contract building, seeing Redrow embark on its first housing development in Denbigh, North Wales.

After that, the company quickly expanded into the homes sector, building two early Lancashire developments in Preston, before acquiring housebuilder Whelmar Lancashire in 1987 and expanding its presence across the county into Fulwood, Wesham, Leyland, and Burnley, as well as into Greater Manchester, with sites in Radcliffe and Mosley Common in the late 1980s.

Redrow homes at Worden Gardens, Leyland.

Steve’s entrepreneurial spirit runs through the company to this day, making Redrow one of the most successful and forward-looking housebuilders in the country.

Most recently, Redrow became the first large housebuilder to introduce air source heat pumps into all of its new developments with underfloor heating as standard, reaffirming its commitment to creating future-fit homes, with greener, more efficient features, a top priority for homebuyers according to recent research.

Over the years, Redrow has built more than 120,000 homes, housing the equivalent population of a major city like Nottingham, and now has twelve regional divisions across England and Wales including the Lancashire division, which also covers parts of Merseyside and Greater Manchester.

Although Redrow’s first scheme may have consisted of just 36 bungalows, it has evolved its home designs over the years and continuously innovated building everything from apartments to penthouses, family houses and first buyer homes.

Today, it is still building homes in some of those original locations, including Mosley Common, Fulwood and Leyland, with other developments on sale in Burscough, Chorley, Oldham, Lowton and Halewood.

For Redrow, it is the people and communities that are at the heart of their business. With over 2,000 colleagues with a combined service of over 11,000 years supporting customers up and down the country, the housebuilder will be visiting developments across the country to connect and celebrate its 50th anniversary with the people who have made its houses homes across the years.

Steve Jackson, sales director for Redrow Lancashire, said: “As we enter this exciting year, commemorating our 50th anniversary, we can’t wait to celebrate with all the people who make Redrow what it is. If you’ve been a Redrow homeowner since your very first home purchase or recently upsized into a new energy efficient home with us, we hope you will join us in the celebrations.

“As part of our 50th anniversary, we want to hear from you, whether that’s an interesting homebuying tale or a story of your life in one of our homes. And if you think you may be the Redrow homeowner who has lived with us the longest, we encourage you to get in touch!”

If you think you’ve lived in a Redrow home for the longest time, send your entry to [email protected].