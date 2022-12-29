Members of the Red Rose Ladies of Harley Davidson Motorcycle Chapter in Preston have helped raise £1,800 for Rosemere Cancer Foundation as a thank you for support and treatment received by a number of chapter members including Mellor twin sisters Jean Morris and Eileen Purdy. Jean is currently undergoing treatment for bowel cancer while Eileen is in treatment for ovarian cancer. With their sister bikers they have organised and hosted coffee mornings, cake sales, raffles and a chapter members’ buffet at one of their regular monthly meetings.Jean and Eileen also threw a “Celebration of Life” party with music by Kendal rock band Tin Pan Alley, which donated its time and talent to help the event raise £500. The two sisters also auctioned off their collection of motorcycle badges from the 1970s and 80s, which contributed a further £380 to the total raised.