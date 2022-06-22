Pregnant Charlotte Crosby, who shot to fame in the hit TV reality show 'Geordie Shore' threw a party at the Vermont Hotel's rooftop bar in Newcastle where it was revealed she was having a baby girl with her boyfriend Jake Ankers.

Carrie Ann was a guest at the celebrity studded bash where Charlotte, a former Celebrity Big Brother winner, wore the unique tangerine jumpsuit she asked Carrie-Ann to make for her.

"Charlotte wanted something really bright and colourful but she wanted to keep away from either blue or pink so no clue was given about the sex of the baby, which she didn't know herself until the reveal moment."

Fashion designer Carrie-Ann Kay (left) with reality TV star Charlotte Crosby sporting her gender reveal party outfit made by Carrie-Ann

A skywriter revealed the sex of the baby to partygoers by drawing a letter G in water vapour in the sky and, as the letter became clear, pink confetti was launched from a cannon.

Charlotte's outfit was inspired by costumes worn by chart topping singer Rihanna during her pregnancy and American TV reality star Kin Kardashian. Camera crews filmed Carrie-Ann making the jumpsuit for Charlotte's upcoming BBC Three and iPlayer series, Charlotte in Sunderland.

Carrie-Ann said: "Charlotte is a really lovely, genuine girl who is easy to be around."

Charlotte Crosby with her boyfriend Jake Ankers. Charlotte is wearing an outfit for the couple's gender reveal party, made by Burnley born fashion designer Carrie-Ann Kay

Among the guests were Charlotte's fellow Geordie Shore star and recently married Holly Hagan whose bridesmaids wore dresses designed by Carrie-Ann.

No stranger to the spotlight, Carrie-Ann, a pupil at the former Habergham High School, runs her own business, Rene K Couture which is based in Barrowford.

She caused a social media storm in 2018 when she whipped up a copy of the wedding dress worn by Royal bride Meghan Markle in just 90 minutes! And "The Meghan" went down a storm and received almost 1,000 likes and Carrie-Ann was inundated with inquiries about it.

During the pandemic Carrie-Ann wore one of the gowns from her wedding dress collection for a shopping trip to Asda!

She came up with the ingenious idea to bring some cheer to the many brides who have forced to postpone their wedding plans due to the pandemic.