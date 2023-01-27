Readers slam council as “out of touch” over proposed Pay and Display changes in Preston

The new tariffs – and introduction of several new bays – are being proposed by Lancashire County Council which wants each tariff band to be increased to maintain the gap over car park charges.

LCC say the proposals aim to better manage the network, support the flow of people in the city, encourage other forms of active travel and encourage more people to use the city car parks.

The pay and display sign in Pitt Street in Preston. County Hall is in the background

But readers say the changes would put people off shopping in the city centre and accuse the council of being “out of touch”.

Here’s what some people had to say

Susan Forshaw said: “You should be doing everything in your power to encourage people to shop in town not every thing to keep them away. I suggest the council walk down the high streets and look.”

Bryn Rees said: “Well, its nice to see the council are going out of their way to encourage people to come into Preston, you really couldnt make this up.”

Stephen Murtagh said: “What a good idea! Lets put even more people off visiting Preston to shop.”

Graham 'Jonesy' said: “LCC have noticed that Sundays have become the busiest days of the week. Yes, because parking is free! Start charging and they stop coming. It’s not rocket science!”

Alan Verrall said: “Another nail in the coffin for Preston shopping at the weekend. Shop out of town is the answer.”

Stephen Toulmin said: “Words fail me! They are so out of touch with the public they are supposed to serve! Disgraceful!”

Carlo Bragagnini said: “There have never been fewer people coming into the city centre – surely we should be encouraging people to visit. Places like Chester offer free parking in the afternoons which makes it inviting for parents after the school run, we need some innovative thinking.”

Consultation

All the new proposals are part of a formal consultation that started on the January 19 and runs until February 17.