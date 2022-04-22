Diane Pettit was found unresponsive on the floor of her room at the Swansea Terrace home in Watery Lane, Preston, when a nurse made a routine check late at night.

The 65-year-old was lying face down on a "crash mat" by her bed. But staff said a separate sensor mat linked to an alarm had failed to activate - the first time home manager Maria Lilley had ever known that to happen

A ruling by a coroner said Mrs Pettit had died of natural causes after hearing she had aspirated food in her lungs and windpipe.

Swansea Terrace Nursing Home in Preston where Mrs Pettit died

Here’s a selection of what our readers had to say on the lep.co.uk Facebook page.

Irena Riding: "What a shame, that poor lady and her family."

Brian Cohen: "All Alarms shud work."

Angela Eastaugh added: "Maintenance test them weekly?.. all sensors should be checked everytime they leave the resident in the room!"

Susan Breakell: "It's so sad when this happens."

Jess Jackson: “Maintenance check weekly.”

Kelly Hall: “Well first mistake is mat should be checked daily at least everytime it is plugged in.”

Janet Steel added: “Even if the mats sets alarm off they don’t always react.”