As the NHS turns 75 today (Wednesday), we asked you on the Post Facebook to give a shout out to your unsung heroes.
By Emma Downey
Published 5th Jul 2023, 14:12 BST- 1 min read

Here is what a selection of readers said:

Karen Gardner: “Thanks to my friend Edna Cowser she has been a nurse for 53 years. she loves the job.”

Sylvia Walker: “The critical care nurses who are currently looking after my daughter in law at the Royal Preston. Couldn't get better treatment if paying thousands of pounds.”

The NHS has reached its 75th anniversary today (Wednesday)The NHS has reached its 75th anniversary today (Wednesday)
Dorota Matuszewska: “Elaine Young - my wonderful oncologist.”

Claire Georgey: “Greater Manchester Blood Bikes , who save the NHS money, by transporting things like medication, donated breast milk, blood, platelets, plasma, medical equipment, run by volunteers.”

Viv Moore: “Shirley my sister now retired and a wonderful nurse.”

William Ingham: “Let's celebrate 75 years of NHS by paying the staff a decent wage.”

Jane Turner: “How about giving them a wage rise and better working conditions?”

Julie Mills: “Long live the NHS stop privatisation.”

Lorna Stirling-McGrath: “Shame it won't make it to 100 at this rate.”

Others that were thanked included:

Sophie Barnes.

Ellie Taylor.

Helen Victoria.

Jen Dewing.

Zoe Walker-Frost.

Nicola Mulgrew.

Hannah Lee.

Hannah Rose.

Ann Copson Radcliffe.

Claire Culver-Smith.

Sarah Hurst.

Angela Caunce.

Karen Nightingale.

Sheila Johnston.

Debbie Parker.

Donna.

Vicky Egan.

Cheryl Louise Davies.

Skye McCready.

Bobbie Louise

Becki O'shaughnessy.

Megan Kate.

Bernie Priestley.

Laura Morris.

Becky Miller.

Shona Flood.

Stacey Louise Hewitson.

Julie Walmsley.

Sara Ainsworth.

Shad Tauseef.

Chloe Scott.

Ange Kay.

Ashleigh Smith.

Joco Clarkson-Owen.

Naomi Dixon.

Kelly Kinvig.

Grace Banks.

Kyle Thompson.

Saleha Ghafoor.

