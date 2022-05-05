Readers have voiced their mixed views on the Post Facebook page.

While Dale Green believed it to be "Great news for the local economy", others held a different mindset.

Steven Marginson: "Go build it next to M65 junction at Bamber Bridge. Straight onto motorways for deliveries not clogging up centurion way or Farrington Road with even more vans."

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lesley Anne Baines: "Yet they objected to Ikea! .. go figure!

John Price: "We all know it's never a 1000 jobs, 100 if your lucky. With automation and robotics you just don't need the staff."

Chris Jenkinson added: It's only being built because everyone shops on their phone and gets it delivered. These super warehouses are why the high streets are the way they are."

Dave Skinner: "With no potential customers to operate it who is financing the build?"

"I presume Government grants & incentives to the developer which indirectly coming out of the Taxpayers pocket!!"

Terry Hudson: "Yet another example of no consideration regarding the already gridlocked roads around Leyland. Just keep building houses, commercial warehouses on."

David Taylor: "More Greenland being stripped away.. Sad."