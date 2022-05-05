Readers have voiced their mixed views on the Post Facebook page.
While Dale Green believed it to be "Great news for the local economy", others held a different mindset.
Steven Marginson: "Go build it next to M65 junction at Bamber Bridge. Straight onto motorways for deliveries not clogging up centurion way or Farrington Road with even more vans."
Lesley Anne Baines: "Yet they objected to Ikea! .. go figure!
John Price: "We all know it's never a 1000 jobs, 100 if your lucky. With automation and robotics you just don't need the staff."
Chris Jenkinson added: It's only being built because everyone shops on their phone and gets it delivered. These super warehouses are why the high streets are the way they are."
Dave Skinner: "With no potential customers to operate it who is financing the build?"
"I presume Government grants & incentives to the developer which indirectly coming out of the Taxpayers pocket!!"
Terry Hudson: "Yet another example of no consideration regarding the already gridlocked roads around Leyland. Just keep building houses, commercial warehouses on."
David Taylor: "More Greenland being stripped away.. Sad."
Ruth Taylor: "The road network is already over crowded with houses being built everywhere you look. Are there plans included in this scheme to increase road capacity?"